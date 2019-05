- A high school junior who was out enjoying the start of summer break is thankful to be alive after an accident left him in a situation where he had to be rescued.

Kevin Galvan was out with a group of friends celebrating the last day of school, when the teen jumped off a cliff into Ten Mile Creek in Duncanville's Harrington Park.

But he wound up hitting rocks before falling into the water.

The soon to be senior at Duncanville High School is thankful to be recovering at a local hospital after a fall he hopes others can learn from.

It is a jump that is painful to watch.

“I was like, ‘I'm going to go risk it.’ I risked it all to go jump the cliff,” Galvan recalled.

Showing off for his friends, Galvan leaped off a cliff, but his leg hit a rock, causing him to fall on his chest onto a second rock, and then into the water.

His friends initially laughed, but then realized Galvan was seriously injured.

Two of his friends swam to his rescue, while he managed to pull himself out with one arm.

“I could have drowned, but I swam with my left hand,” Galvan said.

“He's a good half-mile from entrance to the park, no roads to it,” said Captain Craig Kirk, with Desoto Fire Rescue.

Kirk was called in because of his swift water rescue training, he could only reach Galvan by swimming across the creek.

In video shot from across the creek, you could hear how much pain Galvan was in.

“He is rather tough though, because the injuries that he has,” Kirk said.

“Kevin's really lucky, because he did somethings we've probably all done before,” said Dr. Michael Truitt, who is a trauma surgeon and General Surgery Program director at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. “I like to say his injuries were severe enough he will remember them forever, but not severe enough that they will bother him for the rest of his life.”

Galvan suffered trauma to his chest and left leg, but his injuries won't require surgery.

As schools across North Texas get out, Dr. Truitt hopes this can be an important reminder to teens.

“Think about what could happen, what you want to do for the rest of the summer and how that one single event could impact your plans for the rest of your life,” he said.

“The creek looks inviting, but there's a lot of dangers in there,” Kirk added.

“I thank them, because if I hadn't gotten help, I would have been dying,” Galvan said. “I thank God too.”

Years ago, Kirk had another rescue at the same creek, but that time, the person became a quadriplegic.