- A senior at International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School in Fort Worth has seen all of his hard work come to fruition after being accepted to more than a dozen colleges, and receiving more than $2 million in scholarships.

Kiscada Hastings applied to many colleges, and ended up being accepted to 17 of them.

Part of the college prep curriculum at International Leadership of Texas schools is to encourage students to apply to as many schools as possible.

This helped Hastings rack up college acceptance letters and millions in scholarships.

He then narrowed down his choices and decided to attend Yale next school year.

Hastings is said to be interested in music as a possibility for his future studies.