- Police in Irving are warning people about scammers who use OfferUp to sell a car, then steal it back.

The seller posts a car for sale on OfferUp, the sets up a meeting with a buyer.

The buyer is given a fake title and one key for the car.

The seller steals the car back within hours, and then posts it for sale again on OfferUp.

Irving police advise that all buyers should do research before meeting with a potential seller, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and always agree to meet at a safe, public location, such as Irving PD’s safe exchange zone located at the Irving Police Department, 305 N. O’Connor.

