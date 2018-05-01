North Texas police departments help cover Dallas patrol shifts

Related Headlines Loved ones say goodbye to fallen Dallas officer

Police departments throughout North Texas reached out with a helping hand so Dallas officers could attend Tuesday’s funeral for a slain colleague.

“I know other agencies, Richardson, Plano, Mesquite, so many agencies in the area that also assist,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau, Garland Police Department. “They are providing officers they can spare so Dallas officers who were very close friends with this fallen officer can attend.”

Police from all over North Texas worked traffic control and lined up to pay their respects as the procession for Officer Rogelio Santander went through some cities in Collin and Dallas County.

"Although we have different cities that we have jurisdiction in that we police we are one big family,” Barineau said.

It's not just police, but communities also coming together. Thousands lining the procession route to say farewell and all of them touched for different reasons.

"The reason why I'm standing here is my 26-year-old daughter is a police officer in North Carolina so every day you get a phone call you don't know if that's the phone call you're gonna get,” said Phil Nichols.

Police are no strangers to helping other departments at many levels to solve crimes. Tuesday was a day when there are no boundaries or jurisdictions and they are all one.

"We consistently reach out to each other to see how we can help. Especially in times like this when a brother officer has been killed in the line of duty,” Barineau said.