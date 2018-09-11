North Texas pastor surprises church employee with new home

- A North Texas pastor gave the woman who cleans his church a gift of a lifetime.

Pastor Troy Brewer of the Open Door Church in Burleson gave Donna Tidwell a new home. He did it on the 10th anniversary of her working for the church.

He also sent her on a 10-day cruise. While she was away, a crew came to clean out her old house and delivered a brand new double-wide trailer in its place.

Church members said about a year ago Pastor Brewer gave Tidwell a ride home and was shocked to see the terrible condition of her house. He was surprised because she never complains, never asks for anything and is always one of the most joyful people on staff.

“Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh, ya’ll,” she said after church members removed her blindfold.

“All these people worked hard to make this happen. Everybody here loves you,” the pastor said.

“Oh my gosh, thank ya’ll so much,” she cried.

Tidwell, who lives alone and has no relatives nearby, was also given a new porch, appliances, furniture and even a new hot tub.