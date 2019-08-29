< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. So far, eight trucks have been sent to stage just outside of the area expected to be impacted, so they can be ready to go in when needed.</p> <p>As predictions for Hurricane Dorian grow more intense, Red Cross volunteers and employees in North Texas have been making plans to meet whatever needs arise.</p> <p>“With Hurricane Dorian potentially hitting such a populous and dense area, it’s necessary to go ahead and stage with as many items as we can because you don’t know what it’s going to look like afterwards,” said Lisa Morgan with the American Red Cross – North Texas Region.</p> <p>So far, seven volunteers and eight truckloads of supplies are headed down from the DFW area with more planning to go. In total, 40 trucks from Red Cross chapters nationwide are on the way carrying items like cots, blankets, and comfort kits with toiletries inside.</p> <p>“These are all items that we think you’ll be in need of if you have to evacuate your home quickly,” Morgan said.</p> <p>Military officials say about 150 military aircraft from Florida's coast up to South Carolina will be moved as a precaution to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth over the next few days.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the Texas Baptist Men are also on standby. This week, the volunteer and donation-based group has been preparing their mobile feeding and shower units to head to Florida.</p> <p>“TBM’s ready to respond with 30,000 meals a day,” said David Well with the organization. “If we’re called with that, we’d take three trailers right off the bat. If we’re called for more, we’d send more generators for the trailer.”</p> <p>They’ve also alerted their volunteers to be prepared to leave for at least a week at a time. The organization says this will likely be the first hurricane they will be deployed to this year.</p> <p>“The strength of that being a category 3 possibly there’s a lot of need that goes on,” Wells said. “So we’re prepared to meet that need.”</p> <p>Some airlines are also making preparations. American Airlines says they haven't canceled any flights, but there is a travel alert in effect for more than 25 airports in the Caribbean and Florida.</p> <p>Laura and Jeff Heffelfinger headed home to North Texas after a flying out of Orlando.</p> <p>“And they were saying it’s not going to hit until probably Sunday, but the grocery stores were very full,” Laura said.</p> <p>Airlines are bracing for the impact on flight schedules.</p> <p>9-year-old Cecilia Merrill arrived at DFW International after a visit with grandma just south of Daytona Beach.</p> <p>Mom of three Adelaide Olguin is happy to be back home after a family cruise to the Bahamas.</p> <p>“When we were on the cruise and we heard a hurricane coming, we did want to know is it gonna hit over the cruise. And where would we go?” she said.</p> <p>Olguin says the family of five would still be in Florida now if it weren’t for a change of their original travel plans before they even knew a storm was coming.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Fred Fletcher, who lives in Orlando, says he’s not worried yet.</p> <p>“I don’t think anybody is going to not get on the plane unless they’ve never been to Florida before,” he said. “There could be some concern. I’m getting on the plane. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man suspected of spraying racist graffiti on East Arlington businesses arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Arlington police announced they've made an arrest in a vandalism case the department's chief called a hate crime.</p><p>Racist words and symbols were sprayed over several buildings in East Arlington Tuesday morning.</p><p>Officers used surveillance to track down their suspect, 34-year-old Edward Gutierrez.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-officer-who-was-handcuffed-to-oswald-when-he-was-shot-dies-at-99" title="Dallas detective who was handcuffed to Oswald when he was shot dies at 99" data-articleId="426284702" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas detective who was handcuffed to Oswald when he was shot dies at 99</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas police detective who was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when Oswald was shot has passed away, family members confirm.</p><p>Jim Leavelle was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald when Jack Ruby shot him.</p><p>Leavelle was transferring Oswald to the Dallas County jail on November 24, 1963, just two days after President John f. Kennedy's assassination.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lancaster-isd-student-claims-teacher-threatened-him-with-deportation" title="Lancaster ISD student claims teacher threatened him with deportation" data-articleId="426282725" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lancaster ISD student claims teacher threatened him with deportation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A ninth-grader in Lancaster ISD claims a school employee threatened to deport him.</p><p>The boys' family, other parents and activists attended Thursday's school board meeting. Featured Videos

Governor Abbott says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric

Heat For Us, Hurricane Prep For Florida

'There was a fire involved': Jessi Combs' fatal crash under investigation

Dallas PD inviting public to law enforcement summit as they work to improve relationship with public (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)" title="getty_jessicombsfile_082919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘There was a fire involved': Jessi Combs' fatal crash under investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-inviting-public-to-law-enforcement-summit-as-they-work-to-improve-relationship-with-public"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/P_DPD%20COMMUNITY%20ENGAGEMENT%205P_00.01.38.07_1567117706256.png_7625498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_DPD COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT 5P_00.01.38.07_1567117706256.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas PD inviting public to law enforcement summit as they work to improve relationship with public</h3> Most Recent

Dallas detective who was handcuffed to Oswald when he was shot dies at 99

Lancaster ISD student claims teacher threatened him with deportation

Governor Abbott says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric

Sex offender wanted for failing to register after moving to Fort Worth

Heat For Us, Hurricane Prep For Florida data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas detective who was handcuffed to Oswald when he was shot dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lancaster-isd-student-claims-teacher-threatened-him-with-deportation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lancaster ISD student claims teacher threatened him with deportation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/governor-abbott-says-mistakes-made-in-immigrant-rhetoric" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;Governor&#x20;Greg&#x20;Abbott&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor Abbott says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sex-offender-wanted-for-failing-to-register-after-moving-to-fort-worth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sex offender wanted for failing to register after moving to Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-for-us-hurricane-prep-for-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heat For Us, Hurricane Prep For Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 