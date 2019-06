- A Denton mother is behind bars after police say her child sustained a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.

Tania Rangel, 25, has been charged with injury to a child following an investigation by police that began on Thursday, after police were called about a child who was injured.

Police got the call just after 1:45 p.m., for a medical emergency in the 2500 block of I-35.

Rangel told officers that her child had fallen and hit their head.

The child was taken to a local hospital, before being taken by helicopter to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth because the injuries were so severe.

Doctors determined the child's injuries were not consistent with a fall, and called Child Protective Services.

The child suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage, and medical staff also found evidence of previous head injuries.