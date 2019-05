- A 38-year-old man was killed when his vehicle crashed head-on into a tree early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m., in the 700 block of West Hurst Blvd.

Responding officers found a vehicle that had struck a tree head-on.

Another person had pulled the driver, identified as Rick Romsin, out of the vehicle, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that Romsin had lost control after hitting another vehicle, and crossed traffic and hit a tree on the side of the road.

The driver of the other vehicle involved stopped and is cooperating with police.