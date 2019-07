- A local dental office is teaming up with a nonprofit foundation to make a difference within the community, one smile at a time.

Monarch Dental of Mesquite offered free dental services to the low-income and underinsured population at their Towne Crossing Blvd. location.

They provided same-day procedures, such as: Exams, X-rays, fillings, cleanings, and extractions.

Services were offered in partnership with the Smiles for Everyone Foundation.

The goal is to make healthier smiles.

More than 70 people, including children and adults, took advantage of the offer.

For some, a visit to the dentist was long overdue because of financial difficulties.

Which is why those behind the event want to help them out. To make sure they catch any problems early.

“There's a bunch of studies showing that people that don't take care of their dental care,” said Dr. Wilner Loiseau, with Monarch Dental. “A lot of periodontal disease will lead to diabetes. It will lead to cardiac problem. Of course it takes a long time for that to happen, but they are all interrelated."

Since 2011, the Smiles for Everyone Foundation has delivered 21,000 smiles in the U.S. and around the world, with more than $16 million in donated dentistry.