- A large number of people threw a North Texas boy a homecoming celebration Thursday as he traveled back home to Cleburne.

Brody Nelson has brain cancer, and has been living at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.

But because of Brody's struggles with treatments, his parents decided earlier this week to bring him home.

Many locals welcomed Brody back by lining the streets with signs and cheers.

Police even escorted them from the Cleburne airport to their home.

Brody's parents and his older sister are thanking their community for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers.