- An 11-month-old girl died last week in Ellis County after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, this incident took place just after 5:15 p.m. on June 21, when deputies were called about an unresponsive child in the 500 block of Elm Street, in Bardwell.

Responding deputies say the 11-month-old was not breathing after being found in a vehicle on the property.

Deputies began CPR on the girl before medics arrived on scene.

A short time later, the infant was pronounced dead. Her body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, and to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities are investigating the girl's death, and the Texas Rangers will be assisting.

No further details have been released at this time, and the sheriff's office did not say whether the girl's parents or any other adults were on scene when she died.

It is also not known what the temperature was at the time of her death, but the high temperature at DFW Airport for June 21 was 96 degrees.

