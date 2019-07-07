< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. North Texans cheer on USWNT on their way to World Cup title <strong class='dateline'>FRISCO, Texas</strong> - Soccer fans held watch parties across North Texas to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team as they defeated the Netherlands in the World Cup Final.</p><p>One of the biggest ones in the Metroplex was the FC Dallas watch party at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Toyota Stadium in Frisco.</p><p>Fans watched Megan Rapinoe and company seal their World Cup victory.</p><p>Hundreds of soccer fans started lining up outside Toyota Stadium more than an hour before the game to cheer on the U.S. women's soccer team in a stunning victory.</p><p>It's been an exciting ride for the U.S. to the FIFA Women's World Cup Finals, with fans cheering them on the whole way.</p><p>"It's been very exciting, intense. Intense is an understatement," soccer fans Kimberly Forrer and Piper Wilkerson said.</p><p>Youth soccer coach Lucio Gonzales showed up more than an hour early to get a good spot, bringing his teams along to watch the final.</p><p>"It's the biggest stage in the world. The girls deserve a lot of respect," he said. "It's been one of the biggest highlights. We coach soccer also, so our girls out here, and the influence they have on these young girls is absolutely amazing.</p><p>Fans pulled out all the stops to bring the team whatever luck they could.</p><p>"The last time I didn't wear this hat, they lost against Sweden, so I haven't watched a match yet with this hat on and them not win," Gonzales said.</p><p>"Pretty much, I wear this every single time," Wilkerson said.</p><p>Just a few minutes into the second half, the U.S. opened the scoring, getting the momentum going.</p><p>"It was nerve-wracking at first, and then right when Rapinoe scored that goal, a bunch of amazingness, emotions going on in the air," soccer fan Rebecca Rovner said.</p><p>In the end, the team finally sealed the World Cup Final victory.</p><p>"That's what we wanted, a win for us," soccer fan Michelle Gaytan said. "We wanted to represent USA, who we are as women in America."</p><p>"I just thought it was a great game. They played hard, they did great," Ava Baggett added.</p><p>The team is inspiring young soccer players everywhere with their World Cup journey and win.</p><p>"It's really inspiring to me, to see that my country, and girls that are also really young are on that team, achieving their goals, and that shows I can do that too," Wilkerson said.</p><p>After the big win, fans said they are excited for the team to bring that World Cup trophy back home.</p> More News Stories

Mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman unveiled at memorial site where she was kidnapped
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 07 2019 04:00PM CDT
Some North Texas artists are hopeful a new mural might spur tips in an infamous child abduction and murder. A mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman was unveiled Sunday near East Abrams St. and Browning Dr. in Arlington. It is in the same area where she was kidnapped in 1996.

12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 07 2019 02:13PM CDT
The driver involved in a pedestrian crash that killed a 12-year-old boy was arrested after leaving the scene Saturday afternoon. This wreck happened at 1:30 p.m., as a 2002 Nissan Altima, driven by Jastasia King, was westbound on W. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman unveiled at memorial site where she was kidnapped</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some North Texas artists are hopeful a new mural might spur tips in an infamous child abduction and murder.</p><p>A mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman was unveiled Sunday near East Abrams St. and Browning Dr. in Arlington.</p><p>It is in the same area where she was kidnapped in 1996.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/12-year-old-pedestrian-killed-in-dallas-crash-driver-arrested-for-leaving-scene" title="12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene" data-articleId="416746805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The driver involved in a pedestrian crash that killed a 12-year-old boy was arrested after leaving the scene Saturday afternoon.</p><p>This wreck happened at 1:30 p.m., as a 2002 Nissan Altima, driven by Jastasia King, was westbound on W. Ledbetter Dr., approaching Vista Wood Blvd. A youth football team was at the intersection collecting donations from passing drivers.

Memorial to 5 officers killed in Dallas police ambush to be unveiled
Posted Jul 07 2019 01:34PM CDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 05:08PM CDT
Officials are set to unveil a sculpture honoring five police officers killed in an attack in downtown Dallas three years ago. Sunday marks three years since Micah Johnson opened fire on a peaceful protest. The Army veteran killed four Dallas police officers and one transit officer. Authorities killed Johnson using a robot-delivered bomb. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial to 5 officers killed in Dallas police ambush to be unveiled</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 01:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials are set to unveil a sculpture honoring five police officers killed in an attack in downtown Dallas three years ago.</p><p>Sunday marks three years since Micah Johnson opened fire on a peaceful protest. The Army veteran killed four Dallas police officers and one transit officer. Authorities killed Johnson using a robot-delivered bomb. July 7, 2016, is considered the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. A sculpture honoring Dallas officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, and Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson will be unveiled Monday in front of police headquarters. Featured Videos

Hot & Humid!

North Texans cheer on USWNT on their way to World Cup title

Afternoon Storm Chances

Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hot___Humid__0_20190707214558"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot & Humid!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texans-cheer-on-uswnt-on-their-way-to-world-cup-title"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/KDFWU14_2696_MXF_11.20.31.16_1562532154794_7485833_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU14_2696_MXF_11.20.31.16_1562532154794.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texans cheer on USWNT on their way to World Cup title</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/afternoon-storm-chances"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Afternoon_Storm_Chances_0_7484891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Afternoon_Storm_Chances_0_20190707122802"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Afternoon Storm Chances</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video and photo courtesy of Andrew Suggs (@asuggs16)" title="KSAZ gutiar player in grand canyon_1562447299982.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman unveiled at memorial site where she was kidnapped

North Texans cheer on USWNT on their way to World Cup title

12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene

Memorial to data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman unveiled at memorial site where she was kidnapped</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texans-cheer-on-uswnt-on-their-way-to-world-cup-title" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/KDFWU14_2696_MXF_11.20.31.16_1562532154794_7485833_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/KDFWU14_2696_MXF_11.20.31.16_1562532154794_7485833_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/KDFWU14_2696_MXF_11.20.31.16_1562532154794_7485833_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/KDFWU14_2696_MXF_11.20.31.16_1562532154794_7485833_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/KDFWU14_2696_MXF_11.20.31.16_1562532154794_7485833_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texans cheer on USWNT on their way to World Cup title</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/12-year-old-pedestrian-killed-in-dallas-crash-driver-arrested-for-leaving-scene" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-to-5-officers-killed-in-dallas-police-ambush-to-be-unveiled" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_INTRO_%20JULY%207%20AMBUSH_HONORING%20THE%20FIVE%205P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png_7484822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_INTRO_%20JULY%207%20AMBUSH_HONORING%20THE%20FIVE%205P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png_7484822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_INTRO_%20JULY%207%20AMBUSH_HONORING%20THE%20FIVE%205P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png_7484822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_INTRO_%20JULY%207%20AMBUSH_HONORING%20THE%20FIVE%205P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png_7484822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_INTRO_%20JULY%207%20AMBUSH_HONORING%20THE%20FIVE%205P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png_7484822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial to 5 officers killed in Dallas police ambush to be unveiled

Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 