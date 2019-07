- Soccer fans held watch parties across North Texas to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team as they defeated the Netherlands in the World Cup Final.

One of the biggest ones in the Metroplex was the FC Dallas watch party at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Fans watched Megan Rapinoe and company seal their World Cup victory.

Hundreds of soccer fans started lining up outside Toyota Stadium more than an hour before the game to cheer on the U.S. women's soccer team in a stunning victory.

It's been an exciting ride for the U.S. to the FIFA Women's World Cup Finals, with fans cheering them on the whole way.

"It's been very exciting, intense. Intense is an understatement," soccer fans Kimberly Forrer and Piper Wilkerson said.

Youth soccer coach Lucio Gonzales showed up more than an hour early to get a good spot, bringing his teams along to watch the final.

"It's the biggest stage in the world. The girls deserve a lot of respect," he said. "It's been one of the biggest highlights. We coach soccer also, so our girls out here, and the influence they have on these young girls is absolutely amazing.

Fans pulled out all the stops to bring the team whatever luck they could.

"The last time I didn't wear this hat, they lost against Sweden, so I haven't watched a match yet with this hat on and them not win," Gonzales said.

"Pretty much, I wear this every single time," Wilkerson said.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the U.S. opened the scoring, getting the momentum going.

"It was nerve-wracking at first, and then right when Rapinoe scored that goal, a bunch of amazingness, emotions going on in the air," soccer fan Rebecca Rovner said.

In the end, the team finally sealed the World Cup Final victory.

"That's what we wanted, a win for us," soccer fan Michelle Gaytan said. "We wanted to represent USA, who we are as women in America."

"I just thought it was a great game. They played hard, they did great," Ava Baggett added.

The team is inspiring young soccer players everywhere with their World Cup journey and win.

"It's really inspiring to me, to see that my country, and girls that are also really young are on that team, achieving their goals, and that shows I can do that too," Wilkerson said.

After the big win, fans said they are excited for the team to bring that World Cup trophy back home.