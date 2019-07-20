< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story419356688" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419356688" data-article-version="1.0">North Texans celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing</h1>
</header> addthis:title="North Texans celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419356688.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419356688");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419356688_419362489_107184"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419356688_419362489_107184";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419362489","video":"586457","title":"North%20Texans%20celebrate%2050th%20anniversary%20of%20Apollo%2011%20moon%20landing","caption":"Hundreds%20of%20people%20went%20to%20%27Moon%20Day%27%20at%20the%20Frontiers%20of%20Flight%20Museum%20to%20celebrate%20the%20day%20of%20Apollo%2011%E2%80%99s%20moon%20landing.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F20%2FNorth_Texans_celebrate_50th_anniversary__0_7537445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F20%2FNorth_Texans_celebrate_50th_anniversary_of_Apoll_586457_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658270108%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DiSex6wXhp45fwQSRdKGibVi4Bzc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fnorth-texans-celebrate-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-moon-landing"}},"createDate":"Jul 20 2019 05:35PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419356688_419362489_107184",video:"586457",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/North_Texans_celebrate_50th_anniversary__0_7537445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hundreds%2520of%2520people%2520went%2520to%2520%2527Moon%2520Day%2527%2520at%2520the%2520Frontiers%2520of%2520Flight%2520Museum%2520to%2520celebrate%2520the%2520day%2520of%2520Apollo%252011%25E2%2580%2599s%2520moon%2520landing.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/20/North_Texans_celebrate_50th_anniversary_of_Apoll_586457_1800.mp4?Expires=1658270108&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=iSex6wXhp45fwQSRdKGibVi4Bzc",eventLabel:"North%20Texans%20celebrate%2050th%20anniversary%20of%20Apollo%2011%20moon%20landing-419362489",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fnorth-texans-celebrate-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-moon-landing"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 20 2019 04:43PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 20 2019 05:35PM CDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 05:52PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419356688-419356662" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419356688" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Hundreds of people went to 'Moon Day' at the Frontiers of Flight Museum to celebrate the day of Apollo 11’s moon landing.</p> <p>Museum representatives say the Apollo 11 anniversary is typically a busy day for them, but with this year being the 50th anniversary, it brought out even bigger crowds.</p> <p>People young and old came out to remember this milestone in American history.</p> <p>“Just the whole idea of going to another planet, going to another object, and landing,” said Kevin Cobble, with the Dallas Astronomical Society.</p> <p>Cobble was just a 13-year-old at Boy Scout camp when he watched Neil Armstrong take the first steps on the moon. He stayed up all night listening to the mission on the radio.</p> <p>Of course, at that time, I would've expected us to be on Mars in five years,” he added. “The fact that we're still not there - hopefully they'll do it before I die.”</p> <p>Cobble says the moment helped inspire him to pursue a degree in astronomy.</p> <p>It's also why he's at 'Moon Day' at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, hoping to pass that interest in space onto others.</p> <p>“It's celebrating Neil Armstrong landing on the moon,” Rylie English said.</p> <p>English was part of a group of Girl Scouts who came to learn about Apollo 11 and earn their 'Moon Day Badge'.</p> <p>“It's really exciting because technology has advanced. A long time ago, when technology wasn't advanced, people went to the moon,” Sonika Melacheruvu said.</p> <p>Many people came out to enjoy the event. From those who weren't around to witness Apollo 11, to those who remember watching the mission as kids.</p> <p>“That's something a person who has seen it would never forget, it was just almost unbelievable,” said Jess Hall, with the Frontiers of Flight Museum.</p> <p>Passing on the experience from that moment to the younger generation.</p> <p>“I think America came together during the 60s to reach this goal,” said Jolan Smoak, who watched the Apollo 11 flight. “It required a lot of ingenuity. It just brought the country together, I think. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas church holds 'Back the Blue' event</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas church is trying to strengthen the relationship between police and the citizens they serve.</p><p>Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church in South Dallas hosted a 'Back The Blue' event Saturday.</p><p>Church leaders said they try to hold a few events every year and bring in members of the law enforcement community.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/a-closer-look-at-how-the-scooter-pilot-program-is-going-in-dallas" title="A closer look at how the scooter pilot program is going in Dallas" data-articleId="419357697" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Closer look at scooters in Dallas" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A closer look at how the scooter pilot program is going in Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 09:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many people are still getting used to the scooters that seem to have taken over the streets of Dallas.</p><p>Now that they have been around for a year, the city is sharing statistics on how many injuries involving the scooters have been reported.</p><p>There’s been nearly 200 emergency room visits from people ridding scooters on sidewalks and streets.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/body-found-in-mesquite-creek" title="Body found in Mesquite creek" data-articleId="419352248" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body found in Mesquite creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 04:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body was found in a Mesquite creek Saturday morning.</p><p>Police were called just after 11:45 a.m. about an unresponsive man in the Debusk Park area of South Parkway and Jeanette.</p><p>Responding officers found the man, and he was later pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/saturday-evening-update"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Saturday_Evening_Update_0_7537735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_Evening_Update_0_20190721025237"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Saturday Evening Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-closer-look-at-how-the-scooter-pilot-program-is-going-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_20190721024810"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A closer look at how the scooter pilot program is going in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texans-celebrate-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-moon-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texans celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/grit-fitness-2019-summer-sweat-series"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Grit_Fitness_Summer_Sweat_Series_0_7537172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Grit_Fitness_Summer_Sweat_Series_0_20190720144847"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grit Fitness 2019 Summer Sweat Series</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0229_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0229"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-church-holds-back-the-blue-event" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/V_BACK%20THE%20BLUE%20FESTIVAL%20_00.00.21.07_1563670601119.png_7537557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/V_BACK%20THE%20BLUE%20FESTIVAL%20_00.00.21.07_1563670601119.png_7537557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/V_BACK%20THE%20BLUE%20FESTIVAL%20_00.00.21.07_1563670601119.png_7537557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/V_BACK%20THE%20BLUE%20FESTIVAL%20_00.00.21.07_1563670601119.png_7537557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/V_BACK%20THE%20BLUE%20FESTIVAL%20_00.00.21.07_1563670601119.png_7537557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas church holds 'Back the Blue' event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-closer-look-at-how-the-scooter-pilot-program-is-going-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/Closer_look_at_how_scooters_are_doing_in_0_7537573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A closer look at how the scooter pilot program is going in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texans-celebrate-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-moon-landing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU02_1574_MXF_12.19.26.02_1563658843584_7537426_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texans celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-in-mesquite-creek" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/KDFWU14_2982_MXF_13.26.50.00_1563657534121_7537423_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found in Mesquite creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-on-scene-of-incident-in-watauga-residents-told-to-avoid-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/072019%20SJ%20WATAUGA%20HOSTAGE%20SITUATION_00.02.40.07_1563668149254.png_7537542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/072019%20SJ%20WATAUGA%20HOSTAGE%20SITUATION_00.02.40.07_1563668149254.png_7537542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/072019%20SJ%20WATAUGA%20HOSTAGE%20SITUATION_00.02.40.07_1563668149254.png_7537542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/072019%20SJ%20WATAUGA%20HOSTAGE%20SITUATION_00.02.40.07_1563668149254.png_7537542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/072019%20SJ%20WATAUGA%20HOSTAGE%20SITUATION_00.02.40.07_1563668149254.png_7537542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 2 found dead in Watauga home in apparent suicide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> 