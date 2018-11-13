North Texans bundle up for freezing temperatures

- Students bundled up Tuesday morning to wait for the bus and head to school. They’ll need to get used to it. The forecast calls for chilly weather for at least another day.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the temperatures will barely get above 40 degrees Tuesday. Wednesday will actually be colder by a few degrees but there will be less wind.

The freezing temperatures will stick around through Wednesday night. Then the forecast is more moderate for the end of the week. For a complete forecast, visit fox4news.com/weather.

FOX 4 reporter Ashley Paradez saw lots of parents and students trying to stay warm outside Burnet Elementary School in northwest Dallas.

The Dallas Independent School District said bus drivers made sure to check their tires before heading out Tuesday morning. During this type of weather and when conditions are even worse, Dallas ISD can decide to cancel schools if buses are not able to operate safely.

Districts are also trying to be considerate of athletes, who normally practice outside. Some have policies that only allow players to be exposed to the extreme cold for 30 minutes.

Sam Houston High School in Arlington is helping out O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth by allowing football players to use their indoor facility. The coaches are actually brothers.

“The kids are really excited. In years past in this kind of weather we’ve had to be outside and maybe cut practice short or try to make sure everybody stays healthy for the game,” said Coach Zachary Criss at O.D. Wyatt High School.

“People have always been good to us. But we would like to return the favor when we get a chance for somebody to come over here and have the opportunity to come in and make sure they don’t miss any practice,” added Coach Anthony Criss at Sam Houston High School.

The coaches said they are used to this type of weather but they haven’t seen it this early in the playoff season in a very long time.