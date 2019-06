Lewisville firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a shopping center Wednesday morning.

The fire started about 6 a.m. at the Thrift World store in the 1300 block of W. Main Street. Passerby’s noticed the smoke billowing out of the building and called 911.

Fire crews found the store fully engulfed when they arrived. Since the roof was compromised, they immediately went defensive, meaning no firefighters went inside.

There were no employees inside during the fire, as the business hadn't opened yet. There were also no injuries.

The assistant fire chief said because the metal roof collapsed, it wasn't allowing water on the fire initially, but crews did knock down the fire.

The fire didn't spread to any adjoining businesses in the shopping center, but there may be some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.