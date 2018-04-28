NFL fans of all teams and ages had a blast at the draft

The 2018 NFL Draft has officially come to a close.

It’s been a historic three days for North Texas. The first draft held in the state and the first in an NFL stadium.

The 2018 even is expected to set records both in attendance and fun.

There were plenty of activities for attendees. Families competed in the 40-yard dash, tested their skills in the vertical jump and took advantage of countless photo ops.

“It's an awesome experience. Getting to be a part of this is kind of like a once in a lifetime thing. You don't know when it's going to happen again," said Tammy Whitaker.

Some fans say it's been the best possible NFL experience.

"Getting to have that fellowship with fellow 49ers fans and even getting to interact with other fans, it's been awesome. Our love of football transcends everything,” said Erica Almeda.

The Luna family from Fort Worth cheered on the Steelers as the franchise made its selections and thanked another DFW family, the Jones family, for hosting.

"It's been a great opportunity. Jerry Jones is a genius,” said Carlos Luna

"A lot of great activities for the kids and for the family. We've really enjoyed it," said Tammy Luna.

Rene Ortega and his son, also Rene Ortega, are lifelong Cowboys fans. They've never been to a game, but they got to be here for this.

"You get to see upcoming stars, especially on the third day. Great NFL stars come out of the third round," he said