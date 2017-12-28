New Year's Eve parties prep for chilly weather

Rented heaters and tents will be added to several New Year's Eve events in North Texas to shield guests from the chill.

Some bars and restaurants are scrambling to move planned outdoor performances inside.

Tents and heaters are rolling out of Big D Party Rental and into bars and restaurants, ahead of a frigid New Year's Eve in Dallas.

Owner Pete Willis says he hasn't had winter demand like this since all the snow and ice surrounding Super Bowl "45" in Arlington in 2011.

“They know the guests are coming, but they want to make sure that they're warm,” he said. “So they're getting a lot of last minute tents and a lot of last-minute heating.”

Willis will send out more than a hundred space heaters over the next 48 hours.

But there aren't enough to heat Ian Vaughn's club Lava Cantina in The Colony. Better Than Ezra was going to perform on this outdoor stage New Year's Eve, but Vaughn had to make the call to move the party to Gilley's in Dallas.

Happiest Hour in Dallas' Harwood district is also adjusting. It's one of the spots with a view of Reunion Tower in Downtown Dallas, where people can see the midnight fireworks show. The fireworks techs were setting up Thursday morning.

Rental companies say they still have some space heaters and tents available even for people hosting parties at home.