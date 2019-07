- A new arrest warrant has been issued for ex-Dallas Cowboys lineman Josh Brent for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

Brent is serving 10 years probation for the drunken driving death of Cowboys teammate, Jerry Brown Jr. in a 2012 accident. He was arrested June 30 after Coppell police received a call about a man sitting under a tree and talking to himself in a Wendy's parking lot.

Police said Brent was uncooperative and resisted when officers tried to handcuff him. He was then taken into custody after being Tasered. During follow-up questioning, police said he admitted to being intoxicated.

The next day, Brent was transferred to the Dallas County Jail on charges of assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest. A third charge of public intoxication was not filed at the time. Brent was later released on $50,000 bond with a court order to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The new warrant was issued on July 3, however, Brent is not in custody. According to the probation department, the probation revocation warrant is an automatic process because police say Brent admitted to being intoxicated.

In a separate development, the Dallas County District Attorney's office recused itself from Brent's current case.

One of the of chief prosecutors in the DA's office served as counsel for Brent on his intoxication manslaughter case. The DA has indicated the case will be transferred to another jurisdiction.