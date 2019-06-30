< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var New warrant issued for ex-Cowboy Josh Brent for probation violation New warrant issued for ex-Cowboy Josh Brent for probation violation   1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416288359-415600250" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/new-warrant-issued-for-ex-cowboy-josh-brent">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416288359" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A new arrest warrant has been issued for ex-Dallas Cowboys lineman Josh Brent for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.</p> <p>Brent is serving 10 years probation for the drunken driving death of Cowboys teammate, Jerry Brown Jr. in a 2012 accident. He was arrested June 30 after Coppell police received a call about a man sitting under a tree and talking to himself in a Wendy's parking lot.</p> <p>Police said Brent was uncooperative and resisted when officers tried to handcuff him. He was then taken into custody after being Tasered. During follow-up questioning, police said he admitted to being intoxicated.</p> <p>The next day, Brent was transferred to the Dallas County Jail on charges of assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest. A third charge of public intoxication was not filed at the time. Brent was later released on $50,000 bond with a court order to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.</p> <p>The new warrant was issued on July 3, however, Brent is not in custody. According to the probation department, the probation revocation warrant is an automatic process because police say Brent admitted to being intoxicated.</p> <p>In a separate development, the Dallas County District Attorney's office recused itself from Brent's current case.</p> <p>One of the of chief prosecutors in the DA's office served as counsel for Brent on his intoxication manslaughter case. More News Stories

Child shot early Thursday morning in Fort Worth

Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that sent a child to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., following an argument in a parking lot near S. Collard and Hangar Ave.

Someone fired several shots into a crowd of people, and one of the bullets went through a vehicle and struck a little girl.

Vigil held to honor missing Denton 2-year-old found dead in neighbor's SUV

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening for the 2-year-old boy from Denton was found dead in an SUV near his apartment complex after being reported missing.

Family, friends, police officers, and people who live the area who helped search for Sarbesh Gurung all gathered near the white SUV where the little boy's body was found earlier in the day.

They brought out a large picture of him. A family spokesman said Gurung's mother is struggling, crying uncontrollably, and unable to get out of bed for most of the day.

Police searching for whoever is throwing rocks at cars on Dallas North Tollway Dallas police are trying to figure out who is throwing rocks at cars as they enter the Dallas North Tollway.

Both Monday and Tuesday, drivers say large rocks or objects hit their cars right as McKinnon Street turns into the tollway on the edge of Uptown.

Tuesday night, several cars were struck at about midnight. data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Police_searching_for_rock_thrower_on_tol_0_7474605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas police are trying to figure out who is throwing rocks at cars as they enter the Dallas North Tollway." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for whoever is throwing rocks at cars on Dallas North Tollway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police are trying to figure out who is throwing rocks at cars as they enter the Dallas North Tollway.</p><p>Both Monday and Tuesday, drivers say large rocks or objects hit their cars right as McKinnon Street turns into the tollway on the edge of Uptown.</p><p>Tuesday night, several cars were struck at about midnight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 