Cleburne police hope a short video clip helps them find a rapist who attacked a 62-year-old woman in her home.

The woman was attacked on Saturday, June 15 in the early morning hours, 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. in a house on Starling Court, near Cooke Elementary School.

Video released Tuesday shows a man with a thin build running through an elementary school campus. Police believe it is the suspect they are seeking.

“I am hoping that somebody will recognize perhaps the clothing he’s wearing or maybe his gait or style of running that goes with him,” said Cleburne Asst. Chief Amy Knoll.

Investigators say the man entered the home while the 62-year-old woman was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

“Early that morning she woke up to find that the man was in her room,” Knoll said. “She had a short confrontation with him and was subsequently sexually assaulted. The suspect then fled the scene.”

Police are now asking homeowners in that area with doorbell cameras or outdoor video systems to check for possible additional video of the attacker.

Some neighbors on said they were extremely disturbed by the crime. Tommy Franklin is licensed to carry, and after hearing about the attack he was making plans for his wife to do the same.

“She doesn’t like guns, but this day and time you need one,” Franklin said. “I hope they find him. He needs to be caught. He might do it again, so he needs to be caught.”

Police said they would like people to be careful about keeping their doors and windows secure and locked and to be vigilant and alert at all times.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-556-8820.