Fort Worth police find 'Naked Biker' who attacked jogger

- Fort Worth police believe they’ve found the man who allegedly attacked a female jogger on the Trinity Trail. He was naked at the time.

Police said a composite sketch and tips helped lead them to 21-year-old Justin Lacey Ray, a homeless man with ties to the Texas Christian University area.

He was already in jail in Ware County, Ga. for felony theft. Fort Worth detectives interviewed him there and police said he confessed to seriously hurting the woman last fall.

It happened in September on the south side of the trail. A jogger said she saw a naked man sitting down and he suddenly got up and began running after her.

The woman said the man chased her down and assaulted her. She was ultimately able to escape and call the police for help.

Police said another person reported seeing the same man taking his shorts off and riding a bicycle just before the attack. Officers responded but couldn’t find him.

Ray remains in custody in Ware County, Ga. He will be extradited for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.

There was a second similar incident along the Trinity Trail in September involving a naked man on a bike. Police arrested 23-year-old Robert Wilson in that case.

Wilson was reportedly high on LSD at the time and officers were forced to subdue him with a stun gun. He was charged with resisting arrest, harassment and assault with bodily injury.