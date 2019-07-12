< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> <article>
<section id="story417887950" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417887950" data-article-version="1.0">Murdered woman found inside Wise County home set on fire</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/murdered-woman-found-inside-wise-county-home-set-on-fire">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-417887950"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:26PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417887950-417887925" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_INTRO_%20WISE%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20INVESTIGATION_00.00.33.16_1562983124444.png_7519667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417887950" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE BRIDGEPORT, Texas</strong> - The Wise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home.</p> <p>The fire happened on July 5 at a home in Lake Bridgeport. Firefighters found 32-year-old Lauren Whitener dead inside a bedroom. An autopsy was ordered, and investigators say the preliminary results indicate she was murdered.</p> <p>In the small Wise County town of Lake Bridgeport on July 5, first responders were called to a house fire on North Main Street. When the fire was out, they found Whitener dead.</p> <p>“The neighbor saw the smoke and 911 was called,” explained Wise County Chief Deputy Craig Johnson. “It is a pretty rare incident, and we’re treating it with all due respect and caution going forward and pursuing every lead we can.”</p> <p>The medical examiner ruled Whitener’s death as a homicide.</p> <p>Johnson says while it’s still early in the investigation, he believes someone may have killed Whitener and then set the fire.</p> <p>“We have conducted an excess of 20 interviews in the investigation of this case,” he said.</p> <p>The Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Tarrant County Arson Task Force are investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are focusing on what's now a murder investigation.</p> <p>“Every murder or capital murder investigation has its own unique set of circumstances,” Johnson said.</p> <p>The outside of the home had no visible scorch marks.</p> <p>Whitener was new to the Lake Bridgeport community. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/one-dead-after-reported-shooting-in-downtown-dallas" title="Innocent man waiting at Downtown Dallas bus stop killed during shootout" data-articleId="417869723" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Innocent man waiting at Downtown Dallas bus stop killed during shootout</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:22PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Police say an innocent bystander was shot and killed during a shootout in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Elm Street near the Crowne Plaza Hotel.</p><p>Dallas Police Sgt. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Innocent_man_waiting_at_Downtown_Dallas__0_7520053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Innocent_man_waiting_at_Downtown_Dallas__0_7520053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Innocent_man_waiting_at_Downtown_Dallas__0_7520053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Innocent_man_waiting_at_Downtown_Dallas__0_7520053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Innocent_man_waiting_at_Downtown_Dallas__0_7520053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Innocent man waiting at Downtown Dallas bus stop killed during shootout</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say an innocent bystander was shot and killed during a shootout in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Elm Street near the Crowne Plaza Hotel.</p><p>Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says two groups got into a confrontation in downtown. When things escalated, a shootout began. He says an innocent man who was waiting at a bus stop was shot and killed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-wedding-photographers-viral-post-asks-guests-to-put-phones-away" title="Fort Worth wedding photographer's viral post asks guests to put phones away" data-articleId="417851408" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth wedding photographer's viral post asks guests to put phones away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Texas wedding photographer with her ruined photo is sharing a message for anyone planning to attend a wedding.</p><p>Fort Worth photographer Hannah Stanley shared photos of a bride and her father walking down the aisle in Little Elm.</p><p>One shot that was meant to capture a beautiful moment between the newlyweds was ruined when a guest and her iPhone got in the way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/irving-police-rescue-trapped-children-with-help-from-good-samaritans" title="Irving police rescue trapped children with help from good Samaritans" data-articleId="417847558" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Video: Irving Police Dept.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Irving police rescue trapped children with help from good Samaritans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Irving police shared body cam video from a recent rollover accident rescue.</p><p>On June 28th, the officers had to free three children and an adult trapped in an overturned car.</p><p>Before police arrived, some other drivers had stopped to hold the car steady and try to free the kids. id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/one-dead-after-reported-shooting-in-downtown-dallas" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_10P%20OPEN_%20ELM%20_%20GRIFFIN%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.25_1562985375699.png_7519964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_10P%20OPEN_%20ELM%20_%20GRIFFIN%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.25_1562985375699.png_7519964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_10P%20OPEN_%20ELM%20_%20GRIFFIN%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.25_1562985375699.png_7519964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_10P%20OPEN_%20ELM%20_%20GRIFFIN%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.25_1562985375699.png_7519964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_10P%20OPEN_%20ELM%20_%20GRIFFIN%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.25_1562985375699.png_7519964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Innocent man waiting at Downtown Dallas bus stop killed during shootout</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/barry-likes-cajun-food" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Alberto%27s%20Forecast_1562895322287.jpg_7516763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Alberto%27s%20Forecast_1562895322287.jpg_7516763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Alberto%27s%20Forecast_1562895322287.jpg_7516763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Alberto%27s%20Forecast_1562895322287.jpg_7516763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Alberto%27s%20Forecast_1562895322287.jpg_7516763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barry Likes Cajun Food</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-wedding-photographers-viral-post-asks-guests-to-put-phones-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/ruined%20viral%20photo_1562979476154.png_7519723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Worth wedding photographer's viral post asks guests to put phones away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/irving-police-rescue-trapped-children-with-help-from-good-samaritans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/984%206PHEAD_IRVING%20ACCIDENT%20RESCUE_00.00.08.06_1562972073884.png_7518858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/984%206PHEAD_IRVING%20ACCIDENT%20RESCUE_00.00.08.06_1562972073884.png_7518858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/984%206PHEAD_IRVING%20ACCIDENT%20RESCUE_00.00.08.06_1562972073884.png_7518858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/984%206PHEAD_IRVING%20ACCIDENT%20RESCUE_00.00.08.06_1562972073884.png_7518858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/984%206PHEAD_IRVING%20ACCIDENT%20RESCUE_00.00.08.06_1562972073884.png_7518858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Irving police rescue trapped children with help from good Samaritans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/second-trial-begins-monday-for-fired-mesquite-officer-who-shot-unarmed-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Second trial begins Monday for fired Mesquite officer who shot unarmed suspect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 