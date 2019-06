The transgender woman who was recently murdered in Dallas was featured in a post by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in support of the LGBTQ community.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a collage of images on Instagram, including a picture of Muhlaysia Booker.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored her and others to begin Pride Month, which is a time to recognize the impact of the LGBTQ community around the world.

Booker appears in the upper-left corner.

Booker was fatally shot on May 18, just a month after video caught her being attacked in a mob-style assault.

MORE: Transgender woman who was attacked in Oak Cliff killed in shooting

One person was arrested for the April attack on Booker, but no arrests have been made in her murder.