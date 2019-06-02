< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Muhlaysia Booker featured in post by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporting LGBTQ community

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 02 2019 02:29PM CDT class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410406793-410405995"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410406793-410405995" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-ROYALS%20MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20POST%206A_00.00.15.07_1559503344296.png_7344239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 02 2019 02:29PM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Transgender woman killed in shooting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspect-arrested-for-allegedly-beating-transgender-woman-in-dallas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/15/Edward%20Thomas_1555342519056.jpg_7110454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Suspect arrested for beating transgender woman</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-transgender-murder-victim-laid-to-rest"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" The transgender woman who was recently murdered in Dallas was featured in a post by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in support of the LGBTQ community.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a collage of images on Instagram, including a picture of Muhlaysia Booker.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored her and others to begin Pride Month, which is a time to recognize the impact of the LGBTQ community around the world.

Booker appears in the upper-left corner. data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByJ6k3LlSfE/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByJ6k3LlSfE/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ByJ6k3LlSfE/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we "proudly" shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it's very simple: love is love. Booker was fatally shot on May 18, just a month after video caught her being attacked in a mob-style assault.

MORE: Transgender woman who was attacked in Oak Cliff killed in shooting

One person was arrested for the April attack on Booker, but no arrests have been made in her murder. More News Stories

Thousands attend Dallas Pride parade, event in Fair Park

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 02 2019 04:00PM CDT

Thousands of people celebrated the LGBTQ community in North Texas.

The annual Dallas Pride Parade and Festival took place this weekend in Fair Park.

It's the first time the event has been in South Dallas, after more than three decades in the Oak Lawn area.

Boat catches fire on Lake Ray Hubbard

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 02 2019 02:16PM CDT

A boat was heavily damaged after catching fire on Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire happened at 4:30 p.m., and everyone on board managed to get off and go onto another boat before rescues crews arrived.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Former NICU babies reunited with doctors, nurses who helped them

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 02 2019 01:45PM CDT

Hundreds of children returned to Methodist Dallas Saturday to reunite with the doctors and nurses who helped them begin their lives.

Each child spent time in the NICU because of health complications after birth.

Some doctors and nurses in the unit spent months with each child, and say these reunions are often very emotional. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-DALLAS%20PRIDE%20IN%20FAIR%20PARK%206A_00.00.06.29_1559508683352.png_7344457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-DALLAS%20PRIDE%20IN%20FAIR%20PARK%206A_00.00.06.29_1559508683352.png_7344457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-DALLAS%20PRIDE%20IN%20FAIR%20PARK%206A_00.00.06.29_1559508683352.png_7344457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-DALLAS%20PRIDE%20IN%20FAIR%20PARK%206A_00.00.06.29_1559508683352.png_7344457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/V-DALLAS%20PRIDE%20IN%20FAIR%20PARK%206A_00.00.06.29_1559508683352.png_7344457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands attend Dallas Pride parade, event in Fair Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of people celebrated the LGBTQ community in North Texas.</p><p>The annual Dallas Pride Parade and Festival took place this weekend in Fair Park.</p><p>It's the first time the event has been in South Dallas, after more than three decades in the Oak Lawn area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/boat-catches-fire-on-lake-ray-hubbard" title="Boat catches fire on Lake Ray Hubbard" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0602boatfire2_1559502477909_7344236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0602boatfire2_1559502477909_7344236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0602boatfire2_1559502477909_7344236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0602boatfire2_1559502477909_7344236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0602boatfire2_1559502477909_7344236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boat catches fire on Lake Ray Hubbard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 02:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A boat was heavily damaged after catching fire on Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Authorities say the fire happened at 4:30 p.m., and everyone on board managed to get off and go onto another boat before rescues crews arrived.</p><p>Crews were able to extinguish the flames.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-nicu-babies-reunited-with-doctors-nurses-who-helped-them" title="Former NICU babies reunited with doctors, nurses who helped them" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0601nicu_1559501118065_7344094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0601nicu_1559501118065_7344094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0601nicu_1559501118065_7344094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0601nicu_1559501118065_7344094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/02/0601nicu_1559501118065_7344094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former NICU babies reunited with doctors, nurses who helped them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 01:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of children returned to Methodist Dallas Saturday to reunite with the doctors and nurses who helped them begin their lives.</p><p>Each child spent time in the NICU because of health complications after birth.</p><p>Some doctors and nurses in the unit spent months with each child, and say these reunions are often very emotional.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 