- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a car.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, along State Highway 121, near Oakwood Ln. in Lewisville.

Police say the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and onto the road after being struck by the car.

He died on impact.

Police did not say if the driver of the car was injured in the crash.

It’s still being investigated whether speed or alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.