- The FBI and other investigators are still trying to determine why a 22-year-old man opened fire on the Earl Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.

Brian Clyde was shot dead Monday by officers of the Federal Protective Service after a brief gun battle outside the courthouse.

The parking lot where Clyde collapsed and died after being shot continues to be part of the investigation. People who parked their vehicles there cannot access them until the FBI clears the scene.

Vehicle owners must register their cars and trucks with the bureau. They will get a call when the vehicles are ready to be picked up.

The federal building also remains closed to the public.

Clyde was discharged from the United States Army in 2017. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School for part of his freshman year in 2012 and then moved to Austin later that year. This spring, he got his associates degree from a community college in Corpus Christi.

In Monday's attack, he used a large rifle similar to the one pictured on his Facebook page. He was also carrying five, 30-round magazines of ammunition.

The FBI said Clyde's motive for the attack is still a mystery. He never actually made it into the building.

"He was not of investigative interest to us. He was not a subject of investigation of any time... any kind at this point," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. "So as far as what he was trying to do, we don't really know that right now. We're still reviewing video and talking to witnesses."

Agents will also examine his record and interview his friends and family members to try to understand more.