- A 35-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child died in a crash late Wednesday night in Dallas.

Police say the crash happened at 11 p.m., as the driver of a white 2004 Toyota Sequoia was in the left lane in the 10100 block of Elam Rd. while merging into the left turn lane near Masters Dr.

Heladia Ochoa was the passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, and her child, Santini Ochoa, was in the back seat.

As the driver of the Sequoia was turning left on Masters Dr., police say the driver of a Ford F-150 was heading towards the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The two vehicles collided, causing the Sequoia to hit a traffic light pole, before landing on its passenger side.

The driver of the Sequoia was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where police say he is listed in critical condition.

Heladia Ochoa was pronounced dead at the scene, while her child, Santini Ochoa, was later pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The two people inside the F-150 were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the F-150, who has not yet been identified, will be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.