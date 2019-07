- Health officials are warning people in the Garland area about mosquitos that have tested positive for West Nile.

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, the positive samples were recently collected from the 75044 zip code. That's the area near Arapaho and Shiloh roads.

So far this year there have been no human cases of the West Nile virus in Dallas County. But more than two dozen mosquitos with the virus have been trapped, mostly in the Mesquite, Garland and Richardson.

Health officials urge people especially in those areas to take precautions. Use DEET whenever outside, dress in long, loose-fitting and light clothes, drain standing water and avoid outdoor activities around dawn and dusk.

More Info: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/westnile.php