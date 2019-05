- The Dallas County Medical Examiner has found that a Grand Prairie mother whose body was found in Mountain Creek Lake last month died from "homicidal violence."

Weltzin Garcia and Alfonso Hernandez, her common-in-law husband, were reported missing in early February. It was a week after Garcia pressed charges against him for assault.

Garcia's body was found by a kayaker months after she and Hernadez had been reported missing. Hernandez's body was found in White Rock Lake six weeks earlier.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner listed Hernandez’s cause of death as suicide by drowning.

Garcia’s family said police told them Hernandez strangled her and dumped her body in the lake after he was accused of hitting her.

