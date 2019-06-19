< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Midlothian PD: Man's body likely moved after murder By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 10:16AM CDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 02:10PM CDT They identified the victim as 52-year-old James Morris of Alvarado.</p><p>The medical examiner determined Morris was the victim of a homicide. However, police said they do not believe the murder happened where Morris' body was found.</p><p>Investigators collected evidence at the scene and tracked Morris' whereabouts for the previous 48 hours. 