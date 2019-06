- Police have made an arrest for the death of a man whose body was found in a truck in Midlothian.

On Monday, officers responded to a call about an "unconscious man" in a pickup parked on a dirt road off Auger Road. They identified the victim as 52-year-old James Morris of Alvarado.

The medical examiner determined Morris was the victim of a homicide. However, police said they do not believe the murder happened where Morris' body was found.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and tracked Morris' whereabouts for the previous 48 hours. They were able to identify a suspect – 33-year-old Woodrow Stevenson Head.

Police said Head was already in custody in Cook County on an unrelated drug charge.

He's now also facing a capital murder charge.