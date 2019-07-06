< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Mesquite police searching for armed robbery suspects

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jul 06 2019 06:51PM CDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416672377" data-article-version="1.0">Mesquite police searching for armed robbery suspects</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416672377" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mesquite police searching for armed robbery suspects&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/mesquite-police-searching-for-armed-robbery-suspects" data-title="Mesquite police searching for armed robbery suspects" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/mesquite-police-searching-for-armed-robbery-suspects" addthis:title="Mesquite police searching for armed robbery suspects"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416672377.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416672377");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416672377-416672351"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416672377-416672351" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/0706mesquitesuspects_1562456993294_7484563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/mesquite-police-searching-for-armed-robbery-suspects">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 06:51PM MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite police are trying to identify two people involved in an armed robbery earlier this week.

Officers responded to robbery call at a store located in the 1100 block of North Town East Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the two suspects talked about buying some jewelry, before jumping over the counter and pointing guns at an employee.

Security cameras caught them in the act, before they left and drove off in a gray Nissan Sentra with missing hubcaps on the front wheels.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS or Mesquite PD at (972) 285-6336. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/-run-for-the-blue-held-to-remember-dallas-officers-killed-in-2016-police-ambush" title="'Run For The Blue' held to remember Dallas officers killed in 2016 police ambush" data-articleId="416657420" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/_Run_For_The_Blue__event_held_to_remembe_0_7484468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/_Run_For_The_Blue__event_held_to_remembe_0_7484468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/_Run_For_The_Blue__event_held_to_remembe_0_7484468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/_Run_For_The_Blue__event_held_to_remembe_0_7484468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/_Run_For_The_Blue__event_held_to_remembe_0_7484468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sunday marks three years since the police ambush in Downtown Dallas, when five officers were killed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Run For The Blue' held to remember Dallas officers killed in 2016 police ambush</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sunday marks three years since the police ambush in Downtown Dallas, when DPD Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Sergeant Michael Smith, Officer Patrick Zamarripa, and DART Police Officer Brent Thompson were killed.</p><p>A gunman opened fire, killing them on July 7, 2016.</p><p>To honor the officer's sacrifice, law enforcement and community members from across North Texas are taking part in remembrance events all weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/some-north-texas-hs-students-to-miss-out-on-college-credit-after-ib-tests-lost-in-mail" title="Some North Texas HS students to miss out on college credit after IB tests lost in mail" data-articleId="416655863" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Students_to_miss_out_on_college_credits__0_7484287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Students_to_miss_out_on_college_credits__0_7484287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Students_to_miss_out_on_college_credits__0_7484287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Students_to_miss_out_on_college_credits__0_7484287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Students_to_miss_out_on_college_credits__0_7484287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College plans for students at two Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD high schools are in limbo after a shipment of International Baccalaureate exams was lost." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Some North Texas HS students to miss out on college credit after IB tests lost in mail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 04:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>College plans for students at two Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD high schools are in limbo after a shipment of International Baccalaureate exams was lost.</p><p>District officials say UPS lost the exams in transit, and more than 100 students are in danger of not receiving their IB diplomas for college credit.</p><p>Officials with the district met with parents and students Saturday morning to explain the situation, and they are also talking to IB program officials to try to come up with a solution for these students.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crews-rescue-2-trapped-in-vehicle-after-crash-on-stemmons-freeway" title="Crews rescue 2 trapped in vehicle after crash on Stemmons Freeway" data-articleId="416645490" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_OAK%20LAWN%20MAJOR%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.18_1562444447736.png_7484180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_OAK%20LAWN%20MAJOR%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.18_1562444447736.png_7484180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_OAK%20LAWN%20MAJOR%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.18_1562444447736.png_7484180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_OAK%20LAWN%20MAJOR%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.18_1562444447736.png_7484180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_OAK%20LAWN%20MAJOR%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.18_1562444447736.png_7484180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews rescue 2 trapped in vehicle after crash on Stemmons Freeway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 03:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were hurt and two of them had to be rescued after being trapped in a vehicle following a wreck on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.</p><p>Authorities said a car and a pickup truck were involved, but it's not clear what led up to the crash.</p><p>Investigators found that the pickup truck went down an embankment at the Oak Lawn exit after jumping the guardrail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script 