The City of Dallas now has a permanent monument to the five police officers who killed in the downtown Dallas ambush three years ago.

A sculpture was unveiled Monday morning that honors the slain officers during a ceremony outside Dallas Police Headquarters.

The monument is made from bronze and Texas limestone. The upper section includes images of Dallas and some of the city's iconic sites. Below it is the faces of the five officers who were killed the night of July 7, 2016.

DPD officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa and DART officer Brent Thompson died after a sniper opened fire as a peaceful protest was winding down.

“It’s been very tough for us,” said Rick Zamarripa, father of one of the slain officers. “We're trying to push through this the best we can.”

Seven civilians were injured that night, as well.

The new memorial was paid for through private donations and some money from the City of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs.

The families of the fallen officer gave their final approval to the design.

The downtown Dallas ambush was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the United States since September 11, 2001.