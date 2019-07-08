< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416869585" data-article-version="1.0">Memorial unveiled honoring five officers killed in 2016 Dallas ambush shooting</h1>
</header> Dallas ambush shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/memorial-unveiled-honoring-five-officers-killed-in-2016-dallas-ambush-shooting" addthis:title="Memorial unveiled honoring five officers killed in 2016 Dallas ambush shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416869585.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416869585");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416869585-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416869585-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/070819%20police%20memorial%20KDFWBCME01_1_mpg_11.03.40.11_1562604837925.png_7487527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416869585-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/070819%20police%20memorial%20KDFWBCME01_1_mpg_11.03.40.11_1562604837925.png_7487527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416869585-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="070819 dallas police memorial"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_INTRO_%20JULY%207%20AMBUSH_HONORING%20THE%20FIVE%205P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png_7484822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416869585-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V_INTRO_ JULY 7 AMBUSH_HONORING THE FIVE 5P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416869585-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/070819%20police%20memorial%20KDFWBCME01_1_mpg_11.03.40.11_1562604837925.png_7487527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="070819 dallas police memorial"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/memorial-unveiled-honoring-five-officers-killed-in-2016-dallas-ambush-shooting">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:54AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> href="/news/memorial-to-5-officers-killed-in-dallas-police-ambush-to-be-unveiled"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Memorial_to_5_officers_killed_in_Dallas__0_7486420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Memorial to 5 officers killed in Dallas PD ambush</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/3-years-after-dallas-police-ambush-event-held-to-honor-fallen-officers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/V_INTRO_%20JULY%207%20AMBUSH_HONORING%20THE%20FIVE%205P_00.00.51.25_1562460597812.png_7484822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Officers killed in Dallas police ambush remembered</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The City of Dallas now has a permanent monument to the five police officers who killed in the downtown Dallas ambush three years ago.</p><p>A sculpture was unveiled Monday morning that honors the slain officers during a ceremony outside Dallas Police Headquarters. </p><p>The monument is made from bronze and Texas limestone. The upper section includes images of Dallas and some of the city's iconic sites. Below it is the faces of the five officers who were killed the night of July 7, 2016.</p><p>DPD officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa and DART officer Brent Thompson died after a sniper opened fire as a peaceful protest was winding down.</p><p>“It’s been very tough for us,” said Rick Zamarripa, father of one of the slain officers. “We're trying to push through this the best we can.”</p><p>Seven civilians were injured that night, as well.</p><p>The new memorial was paid for through private donations and some money from the City of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs.</p><p>The families of the fallen officer gave their final approval to the design.</p><p>The downtown Dallas ambush was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the United States since September 11, 2001.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mural-dedicated-to-amber-hagerman-unveiled-at-memorial-site-where-she-was-kidnapped" title="Mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman unveiled at memorial site where she was kidnapped" data-articleId="416759461" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/V_AMBER%20HAGERMAN%20MURAL%20DEDICATION%205P_00.00.03.26_1562532540851.png_7485864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman unveiled at memorial site where she was kidnapped</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some North Texas artists are hopeful a new mural might spur tips in an infamous child abduction and murder.</p><p>A mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman was unveiled Sunday near East Abrams St. and Browning Dr. in Arlington.</p><p>It is in the same area where she was kidnapped in 1996.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-texans-cheer-on-uswnt-on-their-way-to-world-cup-title" title="North Texans cheer on USWNT on their way to World Cup title" data-articleId="416757041" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/North_Texans_cheer_on_USWNT_at_World_Cup_0_7486051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/North_Texans_cheer_on_USWNT_at_World_Cup_0_7486051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/North_Texans_cheer_on_USWNT_at_World_Cup_0_7486051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/North_Texans_cheer_on_USWNT_at_World_Cup_0_7486051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/North_Texans_cheer_on_USWNT_at_World_Cup_0_7486051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Soccer fans held watch parties across North Texas to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team as they took on the Netherlands in the World Cup Final." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texans cheer on USWNT on their way to World Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Soccer fans held watch parties across North Texas to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team as they defeated the Netherlands in the World Cup Final.</p><p>One of the biggest ones in the Metroplex was the FC Dallas watch party at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Toyota Stadium in Frisco.</p><p>Fans watched Megan Rapinoe and company seal their World Cup victory.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/12-year-old-pedestrian-killed-in-dallas-crash-driver-arrested-for-leaving-scene" title="12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene" data-articleId="416746805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Jastasia%20King_1562526161785.jpg_7485719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The driver involved in a pedestrian crash that killed a 12-year-old boy was arrested after leaving the scene Saturday afternoon.</p><p>This wreck happened at 1:30 p.m., as a 2002 Nissan Altima, driven by Jastasia King, was westbound on W. Ledbetter Dr., approaching Vista Wood Blvd.</p><p>A youth football team was at the intersection collecting donations from passing drivers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/fox4ward-new-kind-of-concert-experience-coming-to-frisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_20190708153837"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fox4ward: New Kind of Concert Experience Coming to Frisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/muggy-summer-w-storms-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Muggy Summer w/ Storms!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mondays-showers-and-storms-expected-to-clear-later-in-the-evening"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/WTTG_PotomacFlooding_1562593990086_7486632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Water Rescue on Tuckerman Lane near Post Oak Drive in Potomac, Md. (Montgomery County (MD) Fire and Rescue Service)" title="WTTG_PotomacFlooding_1562593990086-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flooded roadways, stranded vehicles as heavy rains batter the DC region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hot-humid-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Hot___Humid__0_7485762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hot___Humid__0_20190707214558"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot & Humid!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/copycat-blue-bell-ice-cream-licker-arrested-in-louisiana" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Copycat Blue Bell Ice Cream licker arrested in Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/fox4ward-new-kind-of-concert-experience-coming-to-frisco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fox4ward: New Kind of Concert Experience Coming to Frisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gauff-loses-at-wimbledon-while-williams-wins-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;celebrates&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;Ladies&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Singles&#x20;fourth&#x20;round&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shaun&#x20;Botterill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/muggy-summer-w-storms-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;celebrates&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;Ladies&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Singles&#x20;fourth&#x20;round&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shaun&#x20;Botterill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Muggy Summer w/ Storms!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;DON&#x20;EMMERT&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 