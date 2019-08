- Memorials are starting to appear at the scene where a rookie Arlington Police Department officer shot and killed a woman while aiming at a dog.

Prayer candles and flowers mark the spot where 30-year-old Margarita Brooks was struck and killed.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson released body camera video of the shooting on Friday, and expressed sincere apologies to the Brooks’ family.

Police had responded to a welfare call to check on Brooks, who was seen on the ground in a wooded area, when the dog ran towards the officer, and he opened fire.