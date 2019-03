Related Headlines Cedar Hill police call deadly fire suspicious

A memorial service was held Saturday to remember a beloved pastor and two of his family members.

Eugene Keahey, his wife, Deanna Keahey, and their 15-year-old daughter, Camryn, were killed in a house fire on Feb. 28.

Eugene Keahey was the head pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Sandbranch, while his wife taught bible study, and their daughters sang in the choir.

Cedar Hill police opened up a criminal investigation into the fire that killed the Keaheys after officers found evidence inside the home.

At the time of the fire, neighbors reported hearing something that sounded like gunfire. But police would not elaborate on that or the evidence found inside the home.