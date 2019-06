- An innocent 13-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet was remembered by friends and family Thursday evening.

“Good night Malik. We'll see you on the other side," the preacher said during the memorial.

The emotional memorial for Malik Tyler was held at the Abundant Grace Baptist Church in Dallas.

The 8th grader was killed during a shootout last week as he left a convenience store on Bruton Rd. in Pleasant Grove.

Through tears, his sister reminding those in attendance that Tyler's memory lives on, while his friend pleaded for an end to street violence.

“I want my brother to shine through me. His legacy is going to live. My brother is known, I just don't like the way he went,” Tyler’s sister, Keionna Smith, said.

"What's wrong with this world? It's like, it's crazy, to lose somebody close to you. It's sad, Tyler’s friend, King Morgan said.

Police already have one man, Datrail Clayton, in jail after charging him with murder.

They are still looking for at least two other gunmen.

Tyler's funeral will be the morning of June 15, in Arkansas, where he was born.