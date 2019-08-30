< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Memorial for fallen Forth Worth police officer returns to North Texas
Posted Aug 30 2019 07:51PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff North Texas.</p><p>Officer Henry "Hank" Nava's squad car was used as a temporary memorial after he was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in 2005.</p><p>People started leaving notes and other items around his car shortly after his death.</p><p>Someone left their message in permanent marker directly on the police car, then hundreds of others did the same.</p><p>The car was put on display at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Florida in 2007, but now, it's back in Fort Worth.</p><p>"It's beautiful. It's a reminder of how the community came together at our time of sorrow. It shows what people in the community thought, and also his brothers and sisters in blue. So just coming back and reading it after all of these years, it definitely touches my heart," Nava's wife, Teresa Nava-Salazar, said.</p><p>Officer Nava's patrol unit will be on display in the front lobby of the Fort Worth police headquarters.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-girl-battling-cancer-gets-surprise-from-fc-dallas" title="North Texas girl battling cancer gets surprise from FC Dallas" data-articleId="426467344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_BRYNN_S%20JOURNEY%2012P_00.00.19.17_1567221396641.png_7628248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_BRYNN_S%20JOURNEY%2012P_00.00.19.17_1567221396641.png_7628248_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_BRYNN_S%20JOURNEY%2012P_00.00.19.17_1567221396641.png_7628248_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_BRYNN_S%20JOURNEY%2012P_00.00.19.17_1567221396641.png_7628248_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_BRYNN_S%20JOURNEY%2012P_00.00.19.17_1567221396641.png_7628248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas girl battling cancer gets surprise from FC Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has been a day of wonderful surprises for a 10-year-old Roanoke girl who is battling cancer.</p><p>A pink fire truck arrived at Brynn Moore's home Friday morning to escort her and her family to Toyota Stadium in Frisco.</p><p>An avid soccer fan and player, Brynn spent the day meeting FC Dallas players and touring the Soccer Hall of Fame.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-given-life-sentence-for-2018-murder-in-carrollton" title="Man given life sentence for 2018 murder in Carrollton" data-articleId="426465007" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_CARROLLTON%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%209P_00.00.20.18_1567220726541.png_7628238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man given life sentence for 2018 murder in Carrollton</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man convicted of a 2018 murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.</p><p>Carrollton police said Tonniel Brown was given a life sentence for killing 56-year-old Jose Ruiz.</p><p>Investigators say Brown shot him as he was leaving his apartment last January.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-police-search-for-man-caught-on-camera-stealing-package-off-porch" title="Fort Worth police search for man caught on camera stealing package off porch" data-articleId="426454489" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V_FWPD%20PORCH%20PIRATE%20530P_00.00.15.25_1567215694512.png_7628199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth police search for man caught on camera stealing package off porch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fort Worth police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a package from someone’s front porch.</p><p>Investigators say he stole at least two packages from the Woodlands Springs neighborhood.</p><p>Home surveillance video got a good look at the suspect.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 