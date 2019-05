- Veterans are being honored on this Memorial Day at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in West Dallas.

The ceremony at 11 a.m. included music by a United States Army band and a cannon salute. The Midlothian High School choir also performed.

There are other Memorial Day events happening across North Texas.

In Arlington, Moore Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens will have guest speakers from the Wounded Warriors Project and the city’s mayor pro tem.

Duncanville will use the day to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Memorial Park.

And the city of McKinney is hosting its 12th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park.