Meet a 'mermaid' at Grapevine's SEA LIFE Aquarium Meet a 'mermaid' at Grapevine's SEA LIFE Aquarium 20 2019 06:19PM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 20 2019 06:31PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 06:19PM CDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413878868" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GRAPEVINE, Texas</strong> - People in grapevine have a chance to see life under the sea.</p><p>Starting Thursday, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium is hosting an underwater mermaid show.</p><p>‘Mermaids' are performing in the aquarium's ocean tank alongside sharks, stingrays and other sea creatures.</p><p>The 'mer-professionals' can stay underwater up to 30 minutes using air hoses. During their underwater acrobatic routines, they interact with wildlife and the audience.</p><p>After the show, families will have a chance to meet the mermaids.</p><p>"Mermaids are ambassadors between fish and humans on land because we are part fish and part human," said Skye, a professional mermaid. 