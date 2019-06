- People in grapevine have a chance to see life under the sea.

Starting Thursday, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium is hosting an underwater mermaid show.

‘Mermaids' are performing in the aquarium's ocean tank alongside sharks, stingrays and other sea creatures.

The 'mer-professionals' can stay underwater up to 30 minutes using air hoses. During their underwater acrobatic routines, they interact with wildlife and the audience.

After the show, families will have a chance to meet the mermaids.

"Mermaids are ambassadors between fish and humans on land because we are part fish and part human," said Skye, a professional mermaid. "So we love coming out of the sea to talk about what they can do to save our oceans."

The mermaid shows will run every Thursday through Sunday until July 7.

For more information on tickets, visit www.visitsealife.com/grapevine.