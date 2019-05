- Medstar, Fort Worth firefighters and employees from Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth are taking time to train the public in how to save lives.

They're working to turn bystanders into first responders.

The education and community program focuses on hands-only CPR and how to stop the bleeding.

The training is being held in Sundance Square Thursday at noon and 5 p.m.

Medical experts say people who know these techniques can help save lives before EMS crews arrive.

If you can’t make Thursday’s trainings, you can call MedStar’s Education and Community Programs Team at 817-923-3700, or go to http://www.medstar911.org/ to see their class schedule, or to schedule a class for your group.