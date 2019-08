- The medical examiner found that Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died with drugs and alcohol in his system while at a North Texas hotel while his team was in town to play the Rangers.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Skaggs died of "terminal aspiration of gastric contents," from Fentanyl, Oxycodone, and alcohol. This means he choked on his vomit.

Skaggs, 27, died on July 1. His body was found in a Hilton hotel room in Southlake.

At the time, police said no foul play was suspected.

The game between the Angels and Rangers was canceled the day of his death, and there was no music played at Globe Life Park when the two teams played the day after his death.

The Angels pitched a no-hitter in the team's first home game after Skaggs' death.