- Lewisville police need help tracking down the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl Thursday night.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the teen as Amya Batie of McKinney.

Officers found her and a man wounded in a car in the parking lot of a Lewisville shopping center near Interstate 35 and Business 121 just before 10:45 p.m.

Batie died from her injuries. The man is in critical condition. Police also located a third person with minor injuries.

Police said it's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. The have interviewed a few witnesses but still have no motive or clear description of the suspect.

"A lot of people were in the area at the time of the shooting, and we believe someone knows who is responsible for this act. Any information you might have could help bring justice to this teenage victim and her family. We ask that you join us in offering support and sympathy to the victims and their families," the Lewisville Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-219-TIPS.