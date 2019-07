The city of Allen will have a new 104-acre park, thanks to a generous gift from well-known North Texas family.

During Tuesday's Allen city council meeting, the Margaret M. McDermott Trust granted the park land to the city.

The park will be named after Margaret McDermott's late husband, Eugene, the co-founder of Texas Instruments. It was quickly approved by the council. McDermott's daughter, Mary McDermott Cook, presented the council with a deed for the land.

"She's letting the city own the land," said Mary said. "That doesn't mean you all can come swimming in the pool every weekend, but you're welcome to walk along the creek at any time."

In addition to the land donation, the trust also pledges $1 million to the Allen Parks Foundation for Park Maintenance.