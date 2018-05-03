Mayfest opening delayed by Thursday's storms

Mayfest in Fort Worth opened late on Thursday after heavy storms blew through the area on Thursday.

Organizers delayed opening by an hour and a half so the festival grounds could dry out.

The storm came through Thursday morning with thunder and lightning. Heavy winds blew the rain in and around tents and exhibits. Officials said everything held up pretty well and there was no major damage.

Long before the storm arrived, Mayfest put out an alert to its workers and venders to either evacuate or take shelter in their cars.

Mayfest opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and admission is free.