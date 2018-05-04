Mayfest happening this weekend in Fort Worth

- Bad weather delayed the start of Mayfest in Fort Worth but now the crowds can expect a fun-filled festival weekend.

Heavy rain soaked Trinity Park and the storms knocked out power to some area businesses Thursday afternoon. Mayfest didn’t open until 5 p.m.

Many said it was worth the wait.

“We knew the rain was going to go away but we didn’t know if it would be open or keep it closed,” Angel Salinas said. “Yeah, come here and get a little fun with the kids and the family.”

Mayfest runs through Sunday with lots of live music, festival food, carnival rides, performing arts, pet adoptions, art vendors and free children’s activities.

The proceeds from each year’s festival are given back to the community through the Junior League of Fort Worth, Streams & Valleys and the city of Fort Worth’s Park and Recreation Department.

LINK: www.mayfest.org