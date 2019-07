- There was a memorial mass Wednesday morning for a Plano couple and their children who were killed in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Addison.

All 10 victims of the crash were identified Tuesday. The pilot was 71-year-old Howard Cassidy and the co-pilot was 28-year-old Matthew Palmer.

Three couples were on the flight including Steve and Gina Thelen from Plano and John and Mary Titus.

Ornella and Brian Ellard were also on board with their two children – 13-year-old Dylan and 15-year-old Alice. Allice attended Pope John Paul II High School in Plano and Dylan was set to enter eighth grade at All Saints Catholic School.

Wednesday morning's service was held at All Saints Catholic Church in Far North Dallas.

"They were wonderful people for the community. They were givers and not takers. If they even thought you needed help with something... and I don't just mean financially. Ff they thought you needed support, they were the first ones to step up," said Terry Hanlon, a family friend.

Surveillance video shows the flight's final moments after takeoff.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said the cockpit voice recorder captured confusion in the moments before the plane slammed into a hangar. About eight seconds before the crash, a problem was detected with the left engine.

Investigators were seen Tuesday taking away debris from the crash.

They are planning to use a drone Wednesday to recreate the plane's flight path.