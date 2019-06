- Several North Texas cities are shutting down their red light cameras even before a new state law takes effect to ban them.

House Bill 1631 prohibits the use of "photographic traffic signal enforcement systems." It was proposed by North Texas Rep. Jonathan Stickland (R-Bedford), who argued the cameras are unconstitutional and contribute to traffic accidents.

The ban was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. It takes effect on Sept. 1.

Fort Worth canceled its program effective June 1. The city will no longer collect fees or process tickets.

Suburban North Richland Hills also joined the growing list of cities with the same policy.

Haltom City stopped issuing red light violations last week, anticipating the passage of the law by the Texas Legislature.

The cities of Plano and Southlake said their cameras were turned off as well.

Under the new law, cities can continue to use the systems until their agreements with private contractors expire.

It’s not yet clear what Dallas will do since it is still under contract with a red light camera vendor.