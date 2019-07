- Authorities are searching for a man with North Texas ties in connection to a Lubbock man's murder.

On July 13 around 6:20 p.m., Lubbock police received several calls about gunshots in the 5600 block of 122 Street. There, officers found 67-year-old Larry Fawver shot dead. Police later arrested 19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo for the fatal shooting.

However, authorities are still searching for 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman in connection to Fawver's death. A murder warrant has been issued for Abdurahman's arrest.

Police say Abdurahman has ties to the Grand Prairie area and possibly the Lubbock area.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on Abdurahman to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.