- Dallas police are working to identify the man who robbed a Pizza Hut at gunpoint and put the gun to an employee’s head.

The armed robbery happened just after 11 p.m. on May 31, at the Pizza Hut located in the 2200 block of West Illinois Ave.

The suspect acted like he was going to order a pizza, before pulling out a handgun and demanding all the money from an employee.

The suspect took all the money from the register, and then told the employee to open the safe.

The employee said she couldn’t open it because it was on a time lock.

The suspect then pointed the gun at the employee’s head, before leaving the store and fleeing on foot.

Police say the suspect returned the following night and tried to rob the store again, but was unsuccessful that time.

Anyone with information about this suspect asked to call the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit Detective R. Richeson at 214-671-3602 or email rhonda.richeson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.