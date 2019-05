A Dallas man is suing the city for its plan to remove a Confederate war monument.

Chris Carter already tried stopping the removal of the Confederate monument in Pioneer Park Cemetery -- but failed.

The City Plan Commission rejected his appeal of their decision during a meeting on Thursday. The commission was signing off on a vote earlier this year by the Dallas City Council to remove the monument from the cemetery, next to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

Carter said on Friday he wants a court to decide. he argues the decision violates an amendment to the U.S. Constitution and a Texas code that protects historic sites.

The city attorney has said there are no plans to demolish the monument, just remove it from its current place.