- One person was seriously injured in a shooting involving an investigator for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near Lemmon Avenue and the Dallas North Tollway.

Dallas police said the Dallas County investigator was parking when all of a sudden a man she knew started banging on her window.

At that point, another person she knew grabbed her service weapon out of the holster in her passenger seat and used it to shoot the person at the car window, police said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police have not yet identified him.

The investigator, who is also a sworn peace officer, was not hurt. She was taken in for questioning along with the person who fired her gun.

"We will have to conduct a thorough investigation to be able to answer questions like how did this happen, what were the relationships and what the beliefs were at the time, if we can even determine that. It wouldn't be prudent for me to do that at this point," said Maj. Max Geron with the Dallas Police Department.

No charges have been fired yet.