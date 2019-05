- Dallas police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Friday morning along Interstate 635.

The shooting happened on the freeway near Kingsley Road, which is close to the Dallas and Garland border.

So far police are only saying that the victim was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Witnesses told FOX 4 they heard gunshots and then saw a Chevy Tahoe speed away.

The police investigation is ongoing.