- The man who was shot by Fort Worth officers Sunday may have also shot himself, sources told FOX 4 News.

The department will hold a news conference Thursday to talk about and highlight the working theory that 20-year-old Jaquavion Slaton shot himself.

According to police, officers tried to arrest Slaton on Sunday on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he made a move that made officers fear for their lives.

Sources told FOX 4, investigators believe he shot himself at or around the same time that officers opened fire on him.

Police haven’t yet confirmed the theory but the sources said there is evidence that investigators are examining.

Police on Wednesday gave details about a separate encounter with Slaton last month – a domestic disturbance call. Slaton allegedly gave police a different name and then took off.

Fort Worth police said there was evidence in that case that he may have been armed.

However, Slaton’s girlfriend disputed that claim. Rayaa Shaterieaa is grieving the loss of her baby boy’s father.

“My son is going to grow up without a father,” she said. “All I want is justice for J.”

Police are expected to release more information at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. They could also release still images or possibly body camera video.

Community activists have been demanding to see the video ever since the night of the shooting.